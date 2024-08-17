Kazakh climber Vassiliy Pivtsov conquers Broad Peak eight-thousander

Kazakh climber Vassiliy Pivtsov conquered the Broad Peak eight-thousander, the world’s twelfth highest peak. Its height is 8,047 meters and is located on the border of China and Pakistan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Vassiliy reached the top of the Broad Peak without oxygen. This is not his first ascent to this height.

Photo credit: Vassiliy Pivtsov's personal archive

“Vassily has recently returned home from an expedition to Almaty. The ascent took place along the classic route as part of the Russia – Kazakhstan international expedition. Russian climbers Mikhail Tarassov and Pyotr Shulgin also summited the peak under Vassiliy's leadership,” his team members say.

At an altitude of 7,000 meters, the team ran out of food, gas, rope and burner, but the team of the legendary Nims (Nirmal Purja) came to the rescue and brought them a burner and three gas cylinders.

Photo credit: Vassiliy Pivtsov's personal archive

Vassiliy Pivtsov is a high-altitude mountaineer, master of sports of international class, multiple prize winner and champion of the Republic of Kazakhstan in mountaineering. From 2001 to 2011, he conquered all 14 eight-thousanders of the planet and ranks 26th on the Quest-14 list. He became the world’s 11th climber to conquer all these peaks without using oxygen cylinders. He is the Cavalier of the Qurmet Order. Climbing all 14 eight-thousanders of the planet is a great achievement in high-altitude mountaineering.

The eight-thousanders are the 14 mountains recognised by the International Mountaineering and Climbing Federation (UIAA) as being more than 8,000 metres in height above sea level. They include 14 main peaks in Nepal, China (Tibet Autonomous Region), India and Pakistan.

In May 2024, the Kazakh Everest Team, consisting of Anar Burasheva and Maksut Zhumayev, conquered the Mount Everest (8,848 meters). Anar became the first Kazakh girl to climb the highest mountain in the world.