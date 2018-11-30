EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:50, 30 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh climber conquers highest mountain in Australia and Oceania

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Captain Maksut Jumayev, an instructor of the Mountaineering Training Center at the Central Sports Club of the Army of Kazakhstan, climbed Carstensz Pyramid (4,884 m) in the furtherance of "Sporttyq Almaty" ("Almaty Sport") Program, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense informs.

    Carstensz Pyramid or Puncak Jaya is the highest mountain in Australia and Oceania. This expedition is one of the most technically challenging among the Seven Summits expeditions.

    "Any ascent can be treated as a challenge, overcoming the hardest difficulties, a victory over oneself. However, our main goal is to develop sports for all and inspire people to lead a healthy lifestyle," said Honored Master of Sport of Kazakhstan Maksut Jumayev.

    Earlier, as part of a Seven Summits expedition, Maksut Jumayev climbed Mount Everest (8,848 m), Earth's highest mountain above sea level.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!