Kazakh climbers stuck in snowdrift in Tien Shan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A group of Kazakh climbers, namely, Murat Otepbayev, Andrei Korneyev and Alexander Checulin, who, unfortunately, died of pulmonary edema, got stuck in the snowdrift atop of Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports.

They are reportedly got trapped at the 6,600 m elevation without an opportunity to descend and call anyone, the Instagram post of Aigul Matai, the daughter of one of the lost climbers, reads.

They failed to descend to the base camp in time due to environmental conditions and deficiency of outfit. Survived Myurat Otepbayev and Andrei Korneyev have no opportunity to reach out to anyone.

According to her, the Kyrgyz Emergency Situations Ministry’s rescue team stopped flight operations over the mountain due to poor weather conditions.

Today, August 19, a group of climbers is set to leave from Almaty to help with rescue efforts. Aigul Matai also asks for help to bring the trapped climbers home safe and sound.