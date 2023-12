BENGALURU. KAZINFORM The IFSC Climbing Asian Youth Championships took place in Bengaluru, India. Kazakh young athletes won four medals, the National Olympic Committee reports.

Tanzila Ospan grabbed gold in the female youth B speed, Adeliya Utesheva won silver in the female youth A, Sergei Bessmertnykh grabbed gold in the male youth A speed, Beknur Altynbekov won silver in the male youth A.