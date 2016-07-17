Kazakh combat medics helped woman who collapsed at Heathrow Airport

LONDON. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's combat medics gave first aid to passenger, who collapsed at London's Heathrow airport

While traveling to the UK to participate in Steppe Eagle Exercise 2016, medics from Kazakhstani Peacekeeping Battalion ‘KAZBAT' gave first aid to a woman who collapsed in the passport control line at Heathrow airport in London. The woman was given timely assistance before the airport's emergency medical services arrived.



Armed Forces from Kazakhstan, United Kingdom, United States, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan participate in Steppe Eagle 2016, which takes place from 16th to 30th July in the UK, Kazakhstan Embassy in London informs via Facebook.