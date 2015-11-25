EN
    13:10, 25 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh company buys back bonds worth $270M

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh "KazTransGas" has partially bought back bonds worth $270 million by means of submitting a public offer on the purchase to holders of Eurobonds, which were issued in 2007 with a circulation period until 2017, the company said Nov.25.

    Citigroup Global Markets, ING Bank, London Branch and Natixis Securities Americas acted as dealer managers for the repayment of bonds.

    Successful completion of the deal enabled "KazTransGas" to optimize its debt liabilities, reduce foreign exchange risks and decrease costs of servicing the debt. The positive economic impact of this will amount to nearly 3 billion tenge (307.13 tenge = $1).

    "KazTransGas" plans to buy back the remainder of the bonds as well.

    KazTransGas JSC was established in accordance with a governmental decree of the Kazakh Republic No173 dated February 5, 2000, in order to systematise the work of the gas industry. In accordance with the Kazakh government decree N914, as of July 5, 2012, KazTransGas JSC is defined as the national operator in the field of gas and gas supply. Companies and organisations dealing with gas production, transportation and sale are included in the KazTransGas company group.

    Source: Trend.az

