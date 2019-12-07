EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:11, 07 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh company gets acquainted with Azerbaijan's mortgage system

    None
    None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM Within the framework of cooperation between Azerbaijan's Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF) and Kazakhstan Mortgage Company, Kazakh delegation got acquainted with MCGF's work on Dec. 4-5.

    The delegation was informed about the Fund's activities, in particular, the new 'online mortgage and credit guarantee' system, as well as the conditions of mortgage lending, principles of work with authorized organizations for mortgage lending and the rules for applying for mortgage loans through the online system,Trend reports with reference to the press office of MCGF.

    It was noted that the 'online mortgage and credit guarantee' system was based on the most modern technological platform and was integrated in other new operational systems used by the Fund.

    Initiated by Kazakhstan's National Bank in 2000, Kazakhstan Mortgage Company is a financial organization implementing state policy in the area of housing provision via mortgage mechanism.

    Tags:
    Economy Azerbaijan Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!