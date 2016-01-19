EN
    09:30, 19 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh company presents world’s most expensive chocolate

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh company of The Ross Limited, presented a box of luxury chocolates worth $14000 in Almaty.
    Each piece of chocolate inside the box is packed in a carefully faceted hexagonal box of pure volcanic glass, the collection of 6 chocolate pieces is designed with a different geometric shape to represent the natural elements and encrusted with gold of the 585th test.

    There's a tetra-hedron representing fire, an octa-hedron for air, a cube for earth, an icosa-hedron for water, and a scope to represent vacuum.

    The superior quality gold-gilding and high-end packaging has raised its market value to whopping $14,000.

    Source: www.presstv.ir

