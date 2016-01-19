09:30, 19 January 2016 | GMT +6
Kazakh company presents world’s most expensive chocolate
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh company of The Ross Limited, presented a box of luxury chocolates worth $14000 in Almaty.
Each piece of chocolate inside the box is packed in a carefully faceted hexagonal box of pure volcanic glass, the collection of 6 chocolate pieces is designed with a different geometric shape to represent the natural elements and encrusted with gold of the 585th test.
There's a tetra-hedron representing fire, an octa-hedron for air, a cube for earth, an icosa-hedron for water, and a scope to represent vacuum.
The superior quality gold-gilding and high-end packaging has raised its market value to whopping $14,000.
Source: www.presstv.ir