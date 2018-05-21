Kazakh company's ferrochrome production hits record high

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - TNC Kazchrome JSC, the world's largest producer of high carbon ferrochrome, has output records in chrome ore and ferroalloys, Kazinform correspondent cites the company's media office.

"We are impressed with the 2017 achievements because we've managed to produce record volumes of both chromium ore and ferroalloys. Kazchrome is one of the most efficient producers of ferrochrome on the global cost curve and has the largest reserves of highest-quality chrome ore letting us meet the growing world demand for ferrochromium," said Serik Shahazhanov, the Chairman of the Eurasian Group LLP that includes Kazchrome.

In 2017, Kazchrome extracted about 5.6 million tons of chrome ore (rising 15% year on year) and produced over 1.6 million tonnes of ferroalloys (+8% year on year).

Last year, the company's social investments exceeded $57 million, which was 80% higher than in 2016.

