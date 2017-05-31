Kazakh composer to perform at new stage opening in Moscow

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani composer and pianist Alim Zairov will perform at the opening of the new Green Theatre Water Stage, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is a long-awaited Moscow debut for Alim, the only foreign artist to take part in the opening program.

"I was contacted literally a month ago. The negotiations went easy. The organizers are very good people. They made a great offer, and I gladly agreed. I will play my solo pieces, as well as a joint improvisation on two grand pianos with my Russian colleague, contemporary classics composer, pianist Misha Mishchenko," Alim Zairov told Kazinform.

The new hall and stage are located on the water surface on two pontoons connecting the western and eastern banks of the Garden's pond. Every Friday it will host young musicians' performances, on Saturdays, there will be a cycle foreign performers' concerts, and every Sunday - free of charge jazz concerts, and concerts of famous neoclassical composers.

Kazakh neoclassical composer and pianist Alim Zairov has two solo releases, he has written music for fourteen films, including "American Heist" (USA, 2013), "Mafia: A Game of Survival" (Russia, 2014), "Shlagbaum" (2015), "The Road to Mother" (2016), and worked in cooperation with many well-known artists, including Batyrkhan Shukenov.