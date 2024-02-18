Kazakh composer's opera premiered at Glasgow Cathedral

On Saturday, February 17, the Glasgow Cathedral hosted the world premiere of the opera “The Bruce” by Kazakh composer and pianist Rakhat-Bi Abdyssagin, PhD student of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and the University of St Andrews, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

Called as ‘Kazakh Mozart’, Rakhat-Bi Abdyssagin devoted his opera to the 750 anniversary one of the most famous kings of Scotland.

The production featured opera soloists, chorus, and conductors from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Photo credit: Ministry of Science and Higher Education

The opera began with a ten-minute pipe-organ overture performed by Rakhat-Bi, and recital from Alan Riakh, professor of the University of Glasgow.

The opera was written as part of Rakhat-Bi’s doctoral research and is based on John Barbour's medieval poem "The Bruce" dating back to 1375.

The libretto features the history of Robert the Bruce, one of the most famous Scottish kings and commanders. His military achievements played a key role in preserving independence of Scotland.

Prominent scholars, historical researchers, writers, musicians, journalists, and residents of Scotland attended the premiere to be among the first to enjoy a new genre of opera - cathedral opera.

Photo credit: Ministry of Science and Higher Education

I have worked with the leading linguists and historians to research the historical context and pronunciation of early Scots, and we have done considerable work in deciphering the text both in metaphorical and literal ways. I would like to thank the Bolashak International Scholarship and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the opportunity to study at a the prestigious western conservatory and contribute to world art, says Rakhat-Bi.

As for libretto and historical context, Rakhat-Bi sought for consultation from many renowned historians and literature experts of Scotland.

Photo credit: Ministry of Science and Higher Education

The musical creativity of the Kazakh composer echoed in the hearts of the audience, making this evening not only an important moment in his career, but also a landmark event in the history of world music. Guests from all over Britain, including Bolashak scholarship students studying in England and Scotland, created a special atmosphere at the Glasgow Cathedral. Addressing the attendees Rakhat-Bi Abdyssagin expressed gratitude to his compatriots for their support and emphasized the importance of uniting around art that transcends borders and time.

The next premiere of the opera will be held on February 21 at the St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Rakhat-Bi Abdyssagin is a composer and pianist, Master of Arts, laureate of the Daryn state prize.

In 2022, he won the Bolashak scholarship and left for the UK to carry out a doctoral research in music at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. He has been writing music since he was 10. At the age of 13 he became a student of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory. At the age of 17, he was admitted to a master’s degree program at the Kazakh National University of Art. He underwent an internship program at the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservaroty, and defended his master’s thesis at 18. At the age of 20, he completed his postgraduate studies at three most prestigious universities in Italy.

He is the only Kazakh composer whose works are included in the collection of the Southern Illinois University Discography fund, which contains masterpieces of world classics - from Bach, Haydn, Mozart to modern classics.

He also authored more than 150 musical works, scientific articles and books. He is the author of three operas: “The Path lit by the Sun”, “The Stranger” and “The Bruce”. Rakhat Bi's music is performed in famous concert halls in Europe, Asia and America.