Kazakh composers visit TURKSOY Headquarters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation headed by the Chairperson of the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan Balnur Qydyrbek visited TURKSOY Headquarters and met with Deputy Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture Prof. Dr. Fırat Purtaş.

The meeting brought together composers from Kazakhstan Svetlana Stepurina, Beibit Daldenbay, Yermek Umirov, Bakhtiyar Amanzhol, Lyazzat Zhumanova and Sauken Alish along with staff members of TURKSOY.



In the speech he delivered at the meeting, Prof. Dr. Purtas said that composers from Kazakhstan had come to Turkey to participate in the 4th Composers' Gathering of TURKSOY. Prof. Dr. Purtaş further said that within the framework of this gathering, composers from Kazakhstan have come together with 6 minstrels from Turkey who introduced the tradition of minstrelship to them with folk songs by the famous Turkish minstrel Aşık Veysel and also got the opportunity to see the beautiful nature of Seben and get acquainted with the warm-hearted hospitality of its people.



Prof. Dr. Purtaş concluded his speech saying that universal values such as brotherhood and unity praised by Aşık Veysel in his songs will certainly be a source of inspiration for composers from Kazakhstan, according to TURKSOY website.











Chairperson of the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan Balnur Qydyrbek who also took the floor at the meeting expressed her happiness to be in TURKSOY Headquarters and said that this gathering will certainly contribute to the creation of beautiful compositions of music inspired by songs of Aşık Veysel and reflecting their own artistic impressions. Mrs. Balnur Qydyrbek who extended her gratitude to TURKSOY for its hospitality and activities it carries out also stressed the fact that the Turkic World is united through an indivisible heritage of spiritual values and a common culture which continues to live in the legacy of illustrious personalities such as Dede Korkut, Koroghlu and Aşık Veysel.



During the meeting which also featured presentation films on activities carried out by TURKSOY, Mr. Beibit Daldenbay briefly gave some information on the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan which celebrates its 80th anniversary this year with more than 100 members.