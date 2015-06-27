EN
    13:25, 27 June 2015

    Kazakh conman detained in Russia over fraud

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Friday, June 26, Russian police have detained a Kazakhstani man who allegedly conned at least five people out of millions of tenge. The conman was detained at Vnukovo airport in Moscow.

    The Astana police said in a statement that it received complaints from 5 victims who were scammed by the suspect. The man conned the victims out of about 16 million tenge. Further investigation led to Stanistav Typa (b. 1971) who fled to Russia from Kazakhstan when the evidence against him began to mount. After that, he was put on an international wanted list. Now Typa is expected to be extradited to Kazakhstan.

