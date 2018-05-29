Kazakh consortium exhibits new military uniforms at KADEX 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New uniforms for power-wielding agencies have been presented within the framework of the 5th International Exhibition of Weapons Systems and Military Equipment "KADEX 2018", Kazinform has learned from "Zhasampaz" Consortium of Light Industry Enterprises.

The presentation, organized by the consortium, aroused the visitors' interest. They were told about how Kazakh entrepreneurs are working to improve the quality of domestic raw materials and applied materials, accessories.

"Zhasampaz" Consortium is actively involved in international exhibition events to promote products, establish contacts with potential partners. For instance, in March 2018, the consortium members presented their exportable products in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. As a result of the meetings, the sides signed documents aimed at developing bilateral cooperation.



On the sidelines of the Belarus-Kazakhstan Business Forum in November 2017 within the official visit of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Minsk, the consortium held talks with representatives of the Belarusian business community to discuss cooperation in promising areas.

Last September, the consortium's products were demonstrated at the industrial exhibition "Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan: a New Stage of Cooperation", which was attended by the heads of state of the two countries. A lot of people from Uzbek government agencies and private sector organizations were willing to see and assess the products made by Kazakh enterprises.



The consortium also participated for the second time in the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2017 in Kubinka, Moscow Oblast, Russia. The consortium's stand was visited by various delegations from the CIS countries and a number of other foreign countries. As a result, the forum organizers presented it with a special diploma.

At KADEX 2018, the consortium's exhibits were awarded the gold medal and the certificate of an honorary participant.



