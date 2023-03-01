Kazakh Constitutional Court and UNDP signed a memorandum of understanding

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Nations Development Programme have signed a memorandum to promote the rule of law, access to justice, and ensure citizens' rights.

«We attach great importance to cooperation with international partners to ensure the rule of law, protection of the principles of democracy and justice in accordance with generally accepted legal practice, especially in connection with the modernization of the Constitution in our country,» said Elvira Azimova, Chair of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Under the memorandum, the parties agreed to implement joint projects, organize exchange of experience and expertise with the constitutional courts of other countries, develop research and capacity building projects, improve the skills of staff, taking into account international practices in the field of constitutional law, Kazinform learnt from the UNDP Kazakhstan official website.

«The United Nations Development Programme in Kazakhstan highly appreciates the new prospects for cooperation with the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan. Today, we have a common understanding on the importance of ensuring the rule of law and the realization of the rights of every citizen, regardless of race, gender, religion, political beliefs, and citizenship, as stated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, its 75th anniversary of which will be celebrated this year,» noted Katarzyna Wawiernia, UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan.

In Kazakhstan, the United Nations Development Programme provides expert assistance to support the work of the Commissioner for Human Rights, the National Center for Human Rights, and the members of the National Preventive Mechanism against Torture. This work reflects the objectives of the UNDP Country Programme and the implementation of the main directions of the UNDP Strategic Plan, which aims to achieve the SDGs and implement the UN 2030 agenda.

The Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan was established in 2022 and ensures the supremacy of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan throughout the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.