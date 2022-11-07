Kazakh Consulate celebrates 30th anniversary of establishment of relations with UAE

DUBAI. KAZINFORM On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh General Consulate in Dubai and the Northern Regions, in collaboration with the Culture and Science Symposium, organised a concert featuring the Kazakh orchestra.

A Kazakh troupe made up of students from Kazakhstan performed songs on the traditional Dombra during the ceremony, WAM reports.

The Kazakh National Museum in the city of Astana has set aside large halls to display this musical instrument's history as well as the various types, sizes, and shapes due to its significance to Kazakh culture.

«The concert celebrates both the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Republic of Kazakhstan General Consulate in Dubai and the Northern Emirates as well as the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations,» said Rawan Juma Bek, Consul General of Kazakhstan to the UAE.

The ceremony was attended by a number of Kazakh community members as well as Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali Al Nuaimi; Sheikh Rashid bin Jamal Al Nuaimi; and the Kazakh Consul General to the UAE.





Photo: WAM







