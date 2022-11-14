EN
    09:47, 14 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Consulate General in Istanbul checks up if there are Kazakhstani nationals among blast victims

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul keeps regular contact with the local Turkish authorities and the mayor’s office of the city in order to find out whether there were Kazakh nationals among the Istiklal blast victims or not.

    The Consulate General recommends Kazakhstanis staying in Türkiye to exercise utmost caution, especially in crowded areas.

    No information has been received about Kazakhstani nationals injured as a result of the blast, the Consulate says.

    The explosion on Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue Sunday killed six people and injured 81 others, according to Anadolu Agency.
