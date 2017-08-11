Kazakh cop bags bronze at 2017 World Police and Fire Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Police officer from Kazakhstan has claimed a bronze medal at the 2017 World Police and Fire Games in Los Angeles, the press service of Kyzylorda IAD reports.

Senior inspector of Kyzylorda region Special Rapid Response Team staff sergeant Yerzhan Abdullayev took the third place in judo competition in half middleweight at the Games.

Yerzhan Abdullayev is the silver medalist of the 2015 IAM ARB tournament in Shu, bronze medalist of the 2017 Sambo Championship and silver medalist of the Komekbayev Sambo Championship.

The bi-annual World Police and Fire Games are held at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles from August 10 to August 16.