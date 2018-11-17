Kazakh cosmonaut's descending capsule being demonstrated in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Kazakhstan's space path" thematic exhibition has started at the MEGA Silk Way Shopping Mall in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The initiative to organize such an exhibition for Astana residents in a public place belongs to Bakhyt Sultanov, Mayor of the capital. And our company presented exhibits. Nowadays, particular attention is given to the popularization of space activities in Kazakhstan, especially we have something to show and tell about," says Rashit Abdrazakov, Vice President of Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary National Company JSC (the National Space Company of Kazakhstan).

The exhibition showcases the space suit and the real space capsule, carrying Kazakhstan's cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov, which landed on Earth. By the way, both the spacesuit and the capsule were delivered to Astana upon the completion of the space mission of Aidyn Aimbetov under the Kazakh cosmonaut's spaceflight contract.

Besides, at the exhibition, Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary National Company demonstrated models of the Earth remote sensing satellites, KazEOSat-1 and KazEOSat-2, operated by the company since 2014.

There are also information stands about Kazakhstan's cosmonauts Toktar Aubakirov, Talgat Mussabayev, and Aidyn Aimbetov.

The exhibition, the grand opening of which was held November 1 with the participation of Kazakhstan's cosmonauts, the leadership of the Ministry of the Defense and Aerospace Industry, and Astana City Hall, will last until March 31, 2018.

"Such events are an excellent opportunity to promote the achievements of the national space program and plans for the future, and to stimulate public interest in the services of our country's state-of-the-art space technologies," the exhibition organizers emphasized.

In return for hosting the exhibition, the representatives of the national company presented the head of the shopping mall with a satellite image of the MEGA Silk Way that is located near the Astana EXPO site.