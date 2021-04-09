Kazakh COVID-19 vaccine to be bottled in Turkey

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has sealed a deal with Turkey to bottle its homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Deputy PM Yeraly Turzhanov said that the plant is being under construction as part of the country’s agreement with Turkey. He also added that the major Turkish company agreed to provide support in ensuring compliance with the international standards, including GMP.