Kazakh-Croatian duo out of Peugeot Slovak Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Aleksandr Nedovyesov and his men's doubles partner Ante Pavic from Croatia have been eliminated from the 2015 Peugeot Slovak Open in Bratislava, Slovakia, the ATP's official website says.

Nedovyesov and Pavic lost in three sets 6-7, 7-5, 7-10 to Mateusz Kowalczyk from Poland and Dino Marcan from Croatia in the second-round match. Kowalczyk and Marcan go on to the quarterfinals where they will play against British tandem Ken and Neal Skupski. The prize fund of the tournament is €85,000.