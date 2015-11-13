EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:38, 13 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh-Croatian duo out of Peugeot Slovak Open

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Aleksandr Nedovyesov and his men's doubles partner Ante Pavic from Croatia have been eliminated from the 2015 Peugeot Slovak Open in Bratislava, Slovakia, the ATP's official website says.

    Nedovyesov and Pavic lost in three sets 6-7, 7-5, 7-10 to Mateusz Kowalczyk from Poland and Dino Marcan from Croatia in the second-round match. Kowalczyk and Marcan go on to the quarterfinals where they will play against British tandem Ken and Neal Skupski. The prize fund of the tournament is €85,000.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!