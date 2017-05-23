Kazakh cuisine wins praise in Greece

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani delicacies were in the spotlight of the 5th International Food Festival in Greece.

Organized by the LAASA Diplomatic Spouses Club, the festival gave a chance to representatives of 33 countries, including Japan, Egypt, Indonesia, Poland, the Netherlands, Armenia and Kazakhstan, to showcase their national cuisine, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh MFA's press service.



Bright and colorful Kazakhstani dastarkhan offered guests of the festival to taste various delicacies - baursaks, sanzy, shek-shek, samsa and more.







The First Lady of the Hellenic Republic Vlasia Pavlopoulos who attended the festival commended Kazakhstani delicacies, especially samsa. The First Lady also noted that Kazakhstan is famous in Greece for its apples.



All the money raised at the festival will be used to help seriously ill children.