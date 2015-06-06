Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister meets with Astana Pro Team riders (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly has received Astana Pro Team members who won the team classifications at the 2015 Giro d'Italia race in the Kazakh capital.

The race started in San Lorenzo al Mare on May 9 and concluded in Milan on May 31. Astana Pro Team won the Trofeo Fast Team Classification and Trofeo Super Team Classification. "This is really exciting not only for Kazakhstan, but for the entire world of sports. This year's race was very exciting and fascinating. It was full of drama and action. I am delighted that the Astana Pro Team created at the initiative of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev won," Minister Mukhamediuly said at the meeting. "I am confident that the team will demonstrate great results at the upcoming cycling events as well," he added. "We all saw that the team dominated the race. Everyone including the team riders, management and personnel worked hard to achieve this result. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the entire team. I believe that fans and professionals enjoyed watching the race," general manager of Pro Team Astana Aleksandr Vinokurov said.