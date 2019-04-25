EN
    21:26, 25 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Culture Centre to open in Omsk

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Culture Centre will open at one of the Omsk schools.

    The delegation of teachers of Irtysh district of Pavlodar region paid a working visit to the Russian Federation.

    Following the talks directors of Omsk school # 97 Olga Maltseva and of Irtysh district school of Pavlodar region Nugman Zhussupov signed agreements, as well as a memorandum on unveiling the Kazakh Culture Centre, pavlodarnews.kz reports.

    Besides, head of the Irtysh district education department Samal Kadyrova presented Omsk pupils with The Kazakh Khanate learning game to let children get acquainted with the history of Kazakhstan.

