    12:33, 26 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Culture Ministry announces new appointment

    Фото: t.me/Kzgovernment
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kumis Seitova has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Culture Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Born on March27, 1970 in Karaganda region, Ms Seitova graduated from the Zhezkazgan Pedagogic Institute and the Kunayev University.

    Throughout her career she held several posts in the Ministry of Culture, Information and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, serving as the head of the legal department and the culture and arts department at the Ministry.

    Prior to the recent appointment Ms Seitova was the deputy chairperson of the Culture Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


