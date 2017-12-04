EN
    18:53, 04 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh culture on display at Diplomatic Bazar in India

    BEIJING. NEW DELHI - The Kazakh Embassy in India took part in the Charity Diplomatic Bazaar in New Delhi on December 3, Kazinform reports. 

    At the event, Kazakhstani diplomats showcased national cuisine, souvenirs, costumes and the traditions of hospitality of the Kazakh people to the local public.



    The Delhi Commonwealth Women's Association organized the event that had a special prize on offer - a round trip via New Delhi-Astana-New Delhi route operated by Air Astana. The local public was very excited about the prize - the tickets sold out very quickly.



    Thousands of residents and guests of New Delhi attended the Diplomatic Bazaar.

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and India Diplomacy
