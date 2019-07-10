EN
    13:50, 10 July 2019

    Kazakh Culture Vice Minister designated

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By the Government decree Nurkissa Daueshov was appointed the Vice Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.

    Culture and Sport Minister of Kazakhstan Aktoty Raimkulova introduced the new Vice Minister to the staff. Born in 1985 in West Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Music Conservatoire, master's degree student at the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts.

    Since 2013 has been heading the Kurmangazy Kazakh State Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

