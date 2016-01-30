EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:47, 30 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh cyclers won 11 medals at Asian Championships in Japan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Japan's Oshima city hosted a final day of the Asian Cycling Championships where Kazakhstani team won a bronze medal in madison, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

    Robert Gaineyev and Nikita Panasenko are those who brought the medal to the team’s collection.

    This is the best performance of Kazakhstani sportsmen in the Asian Championships for the past several years.

    The national team has already grabbed 11 medals, including two gold ones.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!