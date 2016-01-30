Kazakh cyclers won 11 medals at Asian Championships in Japan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Japan's Oshima city hosted a final day of the Asian Cycling Championships where Kazakhstani team won a bronze medal in madison, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

Robert Gaineyev and Nikita Panasenko are those who brought the medal to the team’s collection.

This is the best performance of Kazakhstani sportsmen in the Asian Championships for the past several years.

The national team has already grabbed 11 medals, including two gold ones.