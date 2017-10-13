EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:14, 13 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh cyclist Assylkhan Turar wins Track Asia Cup

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Track Asia Cup has been held in New Delhi, India, Kazinform refers to the Kazakhstan Cycling Federation press service.

    It was 20-year-old Assylkhan Turar who gained the victory in one the toughest events - omnium that includes 4 types of races: scratch, tempo, elimination, and points race. He won the first and the last stages of the "royal race", losing to Chinese Liang Guo in the tempo and to Uzbekistan's Ruslan Fedorov in the elimination race.

    Assylkhan Turar finished the race with a considerable 14-point advantage, leaving behind American Lambe Ashton and China's Liang Guo.

    A day earlier, Assylkhan Turar won bronze at the Asian Cup in the individual pursuit race, while his teammate Vladimir Tsoy brought the silver medal to the Kazakh team in the points race.

    Sport
