Kazakh cyclist Zemlyakov won general classification of 2016 Le Tour de Filipinas

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Oleg Zemlyakov has won the general classification of the Philippines' most prestigious race.

According to the press service of Kazakhstan Cycling Federation, 2016 Le Tour de Filipinas ended 21 February. Oleg Zemlyakov has won the first place. The second prize went to his teammate Eugeniy Gidich.

Kazakhstani team "Vino 4-ever SKO" was the best in the team standings.