Kazakh cyclists bag two gold medals at Asian Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 16 cyclists of Kazakhstan are participating in the Asian Road & Para-Cycling Championships 2018 in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar. On the first day, our athletes scratched out two wins, the Kazakhstan Cycling Federation's press service reports.

It was 18-year-old Daniil Pronskiy who brought the first gold medal to Kazakhstan's collection. Having covered 22.7 km in 29 minutes and 21 seconds, he turned out to be the best in the individual time trial. This was not his first victory at the Asian Championships as he finished first in 2016 and 2017.

Another gold medal was claimed by 18-year-old female athlete Marina Kurnosova in the individual 11-kilometer time trial.

In addition, today the cyclist from Kazakhstan finished 5th in the men's team elite race.

Tomorrow, men under the age of 23, women elite, and women under 23 events will take part. On February 10, there will be an individual race for men, as well as road races for men and women's junior teams. On February 11, Men U23, Women Elite, and Women U23 road races will take place. The final event of the Asian Championships will be the Men Elite Road Race.



The Asian Championship will last until February 12.