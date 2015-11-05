EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:45, 05 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh-Czech business forum held in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. AKZINFORM - The Kazakh-Czech business forum is being held in Diplomat Hotel in Astana today. Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev and Minister of Agriculture of the Czech Republic Marian Jurecka are taking part in the event.

    "The today's forum is a demonstration of intentions of both countries to develop partnership relations because these are just the first steps taken in terms of development of trade between the countries," Y. Kosherbayev said.

    The Deputy Minister expressed his hope that the cooperation with the Czech Republic would help to develop the agricultural sector of Kazakhstan. There are also good conditions for cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of cattle breeding.

    In turn, Minister M. Jurecka told that business structures of the Czech Republic were aimed at trade and implantation of joint projects including construction of stock breeding complexes, the sphere that Czech businessmen have a great experience in.

    Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Kazakhstan Eliska Zigova, Chairperson of the Board of the Chairman of the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of "KazAgroFinance" JSC Asylkhan Dzhuvashev are participating in the forum.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Astana Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Europe Agro-industrial complex development Small and medium-sized business Kazakhstan and Czech Republic Agriculture Business News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!