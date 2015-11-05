Kazakh-Czech business forum held in Astana

ASTANA. AKZINFORM - The Kazakh-Czech business forum is being held in Diplomat Hotel in Astana today. Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev and Minister of Agriculture of the Czech Republic Marian Jurecka are taking part in the event.

"The today's forum is a demonstration of intentions of both countries to develop partnership relations because these are just the first steps taken in terms of development of trade between the countries," Y. Kosherbayev said.

The Deputy Minister expressed his hope that the cooperation with the Czech Republic would help to develop the agricultural sector of Kazakhstan. There are also good conditions for cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of cattle breeding.

In turn, Minister M. Jurecka told that business structures of the Czech Republic were aimed at trade and implantation of joint projects including construction of stock breeding complexes, the sphere that Czech businessmen have a great experience in.

Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Kazakhstan Eliska Zigova, Chairperson of the Board of the Chairman of the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of "KazAgroFinance" JSC Asylkhan Dzhuvashev are participating in the forum.