TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:44, 15 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh-Czech duo crash out of Samsung Open in Switzerland

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Galina Voskoboeva in tandem with Czech Kristyna Pliskova advanced to the semifinals of the WTA Samsung Open tournament in Lugano, Switzerland, Kazinform has learnt from wtatennis.com.

    Sadly, Voskoboeva and Pliskova lost to top-seeded Kirsten Flipkens and Elise Mertens from Belgium in straight sets 6-3, 7-5.

    The Belgians will face off with Belarusian Vera Lapko and Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

    It is worth reminding that in the quarterfinals the Kazakh-Czech duo stunned Romanian Raluca Olaru and British Anna Smith 7-5, 6-4.

     

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
