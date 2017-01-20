EN
    07:59, 20 January 2017

    Kazakh-Czech duo progress at Australian Open

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan and her double's partner Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic reached the second round of the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the first-round match the Kazakh-Czech tandem outplayed Maria Irigoyen from Argentine and Ipek Soylu from Turkey in a three-set match 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

    In the next round Voskoboeva and Krejcikova will take on German Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Czech Kveta Peschke.

