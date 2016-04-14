Kazakh-Czech inter-parliamentary coop discussed in Prague

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Prague Serzhan Abdykarimov has met yesterday with Chairman of the Chamberof Deputies of the Czech Parliament Jan Hamáček for discussing the issues of further development of both countries' inter-parliamentary cooperation and bilateral relations in general.

As the press service of the Kazakh MFA says,Jan Hamáček congratulated Kazakhstan on the last parliamentary elections held March 20 and invited the new leadership of the Majilis to pay a visit to Prague.Jan Hamáček confirmed also his readiness to visit Kazakhstan in a midterm outlook.

S.Abdykarimov informed his counterpart of the transformations taking place in Kazakhstan and the course of te country's modernization under the Nurly Zhol Program and 100 Specific Steps National Plan. The diplomat called the Czech side to join the upcoming EXPO-2017 international exhibition in Astana and back Kazakhstan’s bid for the non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2017-2018.