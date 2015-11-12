EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    00:04, 12 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh dancer shows off her best moves in Uncle Murda ft. Future new music video

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani dancer Aisulu Zhakisheva has shown her best dance moves in the new music video released by American rappers Uncle Murda and Future, art.gazeta.kz reports.

    Aisulu is a professional dancer and has been living in the U.S. for the past four years. She took it to her VKontakte account to announce the premiere of the music video: "Had a blessing to dance for @unclemurda ft. @future "Right Now" music video. The video is finally out. You can watch it on YouTube now"

    Tags:
    News Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!