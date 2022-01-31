Kazakh dancers deliver sensational performance in Australia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Astana Opera Ballet Company’s principal dancer Bakhtiyar Adamzhan wins over the Australian audience. At the present time, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan performs with great success at the Ballet International Gala in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, Kazinform has learnt from the press office of the Astana Opera Theatre.

The gala, which also features principal dancers from London’s Royal Ballet, the American Ballet Theatre and the Queensland Ballet, runs from January 26 to February 5. The best dancers from different parts of the world present their art at two large venues in the northeast of Australia.

Even though the gala ballet is not a competition or a contest, it has something of the Olympic Games in it: the best ballet dancers from all over the world show their impeccable technique, creating an extraordinary festive atmosphere. The incredibly talented dancer Bakhtiyar Adamzhan is representing Kazakhstan at these demonstration performances. As a partner, the dancer has invited a colleague from Astana Opera, Shugyla Adepkhan, with whom he performs an expressive number from Khachaturian’s ballet Spartacus.

Graduate of the Seleznev Almaty Choreographic School Bakhtiyar Adamzhan began his career at the Abai Opera and Ballet Theatre in the southern capital. The part of Spartacus began his upward move. After his spectacular role interpretation, the dancer’s talent was noted outside the country. He became a laureate of prestigious international ballet competitions in New York, Istanbul, Seoul, Moscow and other cities numerous times, performed as a guest artist at famous international venues. Currently, he cuts a brilliant figure at his first performance in Australia.

«The first performance went splendidly,» the dancer says. «The audience received us very well. It was a big event in the country. The hall was full, its sincere atmosphere, warm welcome and generous applause are very energizing.»

According to Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, he has developed warm friendly relations with his colleagues.

«The ballet world is very small, so even if we did not know each other personally before that time, we still knew each other thanks to social media,» he says.

«From the first performances, I had only positive emotions,» Bakhtiyar’s partner Shugyla Adepkhan shared. «Everyone liked our number, it did not leave anyone indifferent.»

According to the ballerina, she carefully watched other dancers during rehearsals and performances in order to take in something useful for herself:

«All ballet schools and all foreign dancers have their own specifics. It is very good that we are different from each other, as this allows us to recharge our batteries, get motivated and inspired.»

Ballet International Gala brought together the leading ballet dancers, attracted close attention of the public and caused a wide resonance in the media. One of the most discussed performances was the number of Astana Opera Ballet Company’s principal dancers. It was reported by a number of Australian and international media, including The Australian, The Courier Mail, The Mercury, The Cairns Post and others. Enthusiastic reviews about their colleagues from the capital of Kazakhstan were also posted on social media by the participants of the show.

One of the biggest Australian critics, art editor and reviewer Phil Brown, praised Bakhtiyar and Shugyla’s performance on the pages of The Courier Mail newspaper:

«It was mind blowing to see two dancers from Kazakhstan – Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Shugyla Adepkhan dancing an excerpt from Spartacus. It wasn’t easy getting them here but with the required paperwork and quarantining but the BIG boys gave Covid the finger and managed it. This pair danced superbly last night to the music of Aram Khachaturian – some of the most achingly beautiful music ever written – and Adamzhan looked every part a Spartacus. In fact the former wrestler was hand picked for the role by the legendary choreographer of this famous ballet, the Russian Yuri Grigorovich, and you can see why. Together this pair gave a performance that was mind-blowingly powerful and beautiful. And you wouldn’t have to be a ballet aficionado to enjoy it.»

Participation in events of this level demonstrates the high level of Kazakh dancers, who honorably represent Kazakhstan on the international arena, and so does the appearance of Astana Opera on the billboards together with the recognized world centers of ballet art.