Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan paired with Russia’s Irina Khromacheva defeated Miriam Kolodziejova and Anna Siskova in the women’s doubles semifinal clash at the Parma Ladies Open presented by Iren 2024 in Italy, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

The Czech players retired after the first set ended 6:1 in favor of Anna and Irina.