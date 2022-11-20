EN
    11:09, 20 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Defence Minister votes in presidential election

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Defence Minister General Colonel Ruslan Zhaksylykov one of the first cast his vote at the polling station in Astana, the Ministry’s press service reports.

    The Minister noted that participation in the most important sociopolitical events such as the presidential election is the civic duty of all Kazakhstanis.

    Voting is held at 20 polling stations in the territory of military units. Some 130,000 military, civilian personnel and members of their families are expected to cast ballots.

    Photo: gov.kz


