Kazakh Defense Minister attended 2018 Army Games opening in Russia

ASTANA.KAZINFORM Kazakh Defense Minister Colonel General Saken Zhasuzakov took part in a solemn opening of the IV Army International Games 2018 in Alabino, the ministry's press service reports.

The International Army Games 2018 are to be held from July 28 to August 11 in seven countries: Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Iran and Armenia.



Above 18 teams from 32 countries are exepcted to take part in the games to show their skills.

