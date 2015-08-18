Kazakh Defense Minister congratulates Kazinform on 95th anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov has extended his congratulations to Kazinform International News Agency on its 95th anniversary.

"Over almost 100 years of its history, Kazinform shared the happiness and hardships with the Kazakh people," the congratulatory message reads. According to Minister Tasmagambetov, Kazinform's prestige and readership are constantly growing. He also stressed that thanks to professionalism of Kazinform staff, such values as patriotism and courage are promoted in the society. In conclusion, Mr. Tasmagambetov wished Kazinform great success and good luck.