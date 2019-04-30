Kazakh defense minister meets with Chinese counterpart

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of the Meeting of the Defense Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States in Bishkek, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan Major General Nurlan Yermekbayev met with the Minister of National Defense of the People's Republic of China General Wei Fenhe, Kazinform cites the Kazakh ministry's press service.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the promising avenues for bilateral military cooperation, issues of strengthening practical defense interaction in the context of rapid response to security risks and threats in the region, including the fight against terrorism, extremism, and separatism.



Also, they noted that cooperation between the armed forces of Kazakhstan and China is at a high level and has great potential for further development.