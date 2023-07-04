Kazakh Defense Minister, Turkish Ambassador discuss military-technical cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zhaksylykov held talks with Türkiye’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Mustafa Kapucu in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learned from the ministry’s press service.

The sides discussed the state and prospects of military cooperation in the sphere of military education, combat training and peacekeeping activity.

The interlocutors noted gradual progress and development in military and technical cooperation agreements on which had been achieved by the heads of state of Kazakhstan and Türkiye in May 2022.

In conclusion, the Kazakh Defense Minister expressed his gratitude to the Turkish diplomat for participation of the Turkish military orchestra in the first International military music festival ‘Astana – madeniyet kerueni’. He highlighted the role of culture in promoting the ideas of peace, cooperation and good neighborliness.