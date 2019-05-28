EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:18, 28 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Defense Minister, UN Under-Secretaries-General had talks

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Defense Minister Major General Nurlan Yermekbayev has met with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, and Atul Khare, UN Under-Secretary-General for Field Support, in Nur-Sultan.

    The parties met on the sidelines of the 5th International Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping Symposium themed Predict, Protect, Prevent to discuss participation of Kazakh military in the UN Missions, including female peacemakers.

    Besides, the sides debated diversification of participation of the Kazakh Armed Forces in peacemaking operations within the so-called smart peacekeeping, promotion of the national (Kazakhstani) peacekeeping initiatives and a possibility to appoint army officers of the Kazakh Armed Forces to the vacant positions at the UN Departments for Peacekeeping Operations and Field Support, the Ministry's press service reports.

    null null null

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Army Foreign policy UN Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!