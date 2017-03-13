EN
    21:27, 13 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Defense Minister visits Almaty garrison

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Defense Minister, Colonel General Saken Zhassuzakov made a working visit to the Almaty garrison, according to the press-service of the Ministry.

    The Minister inspected the process of ‘Tactic' proficiency courses of company commanders at the Military Institute of Ground Forces.

    In Almaty Saken Zhassuzakov met with the command staff of the Ground Forces and the Military Institute of Ground Forces during which he set several specific objectives on further courses organization.

    During his visit Minister Zhassuzakov also inspected military units 73652 and 11567 of the Almaty garrison.

     

