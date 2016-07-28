EN
    16:46, 28 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Defense Minister visits Angolan military men injured in explosion in Zhambyl region (PHOTOS)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov has visited Angolan military men who sustained injuries as a result of the explosion of the mortar shell during the preparations for the International Army Games 2016 at Otar polygon in Zhambyl region on July 27.

    "All members of the Angolan team were hospitalized and received treatment at a local hospital," the ministry's press service said in a statement.

    "Presently, they are in stable condition," the ministry added.

    After the visit to the hospital, Minister Tasmagambetov paid a visit to the Gvardeiskiy plygon to check the preparations for the International Army Games 2016. The event will kick off in Kazakhstan on August 2.

    Military men from Russia, China, Angola, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Iran, Mongolia and South Africa are expected to participate in the Games until August 9.

