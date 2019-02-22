EN
    Kazakh Defense Ministry representatives partake in international military exhibition

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's military delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Defense, Major General Muslim Altynbayev, visited the International Defence Exhibition and Conference, IDEX 2019, in Abu Dhabi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan.

    The exhibition aims at strengthening international military-technical cooperation, expanding the range of foreign partners, and demonstrating the latest achievements of military equipment manufacturers. More than 900 companies producing military products participated in IDEX 2019.

    The military delegation of Kazakhstan got familiar with foreign manufacturers' military products. They also visited the International Naval Defence Exhibition, NAVDEX 2019.

