Kazakh Defense Ministry vows to determine causes of Arys explosion

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - The effects of the explosion which occurred at the depot of the military unit in the town of Arys are being eliminated, says Deputy Minister of Defense Timur Dandybayev, Kazinform reports.

After the plenary session of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, on Monday Deputy Minister Dandybayev answered questions of journalists about the incident in Arys.



"The scale and causes of the incident are still unknown. Presently, the effects of the explosion are being eliminated. It takes time," he said.



"Needless to say, the causes and circumstances of the explosion will be studied thoroughly," Timur Dandybayev added.



The Ministry of Defense confirmed that Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev had jetted off to the scene of the incident to personally monitor the situation and assumed necessary measures.



As a result of the incident, 11 people were hospitalized, including six people with minor and moderate injuries. 34 people were evacuated from the area of the explosion.