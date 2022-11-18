Kazakh delegation attends 18th Meeting of CA-EU FMs

SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the 18th Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian states and the European Union, Kazinform cites the press service of the MFA.

The EU delegation was headed by Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

During the meeting, the delegations discussed topical interregional and global issues, including common security challenges, situation in Afghanistan, economic, trade and investment cooperation, interaction in the fields of environmental protection, water use and climate, as well as education, science and innovation.

The head of the Kazakh delegation, noting the main results of the historic recent first meeting of the heads of Central Asian states and the President of the European Council in Astana, stressed the importance of practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level. He also drew the attention of the participants to the importance of strengthening the coordination of the parties' actions with respect for mutual interests in the rapidly changing situation in the world and in the region.

«Kazakhstan is ready to enhance comprehensive cooperation and improve interconnectivity with European partners,» Tileuberdi said. In this regard, he made a proposal to the European side to initiate new interregional cooperation programs, including in the fields of science, technology and innovation.

The Foreign Minister also announced Kazakhstan's readiness to increase supplies of rare earth metals to Europe, and also offered to cooperate in the field of primary processing of raw materials in Kazakhstan in order to export finished products necessary for high-tech sectors of the economy.

The growth of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the countries of Central Asia and the European Union since the beginning of 2022 was noted in a positive way.

At the same time, the second CA-EU Economic Forum is planned in May 2023 in Almaty.

Photo: gov.kz