Kazakh delegation attends 29th meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council in Łódź

ŁÓDŹ. KAZINFORM The Foreign Ministers of the participating States of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe gathered in Łódź, Poland, for the 29th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council to discuss relevant challenges and problems in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian area, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting took up the results of the Organization’s activities in the current year, topical issues of regional security, prevention and resolution of armed conflicts, combating radicalization, extremism and transnational threats, cooperation on the security of information and communication technology and other issues.

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi led Kazakhstan’s delegation. In his address, he informed the Ministerial Council about the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms carried out in the country within the course announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to build a «Just and Fair Kazakhstan». Particular attention of the Foreign Ministers of the 57 OSCE participating States was drawn to the outcomes of the recent presidential election in the country, which demonstrated the convincing support of the majority of Kazakhstan citizens for the course of transformation launched by the head of state.

Minister Tileuberdi further outlined Kazakhstan’s position and vision on issues in all three dimensions of the Organization, focusing on the importance of continuing an inclusive dialogue and coordinated actions by the OSCE participating States to jointly respond to and prevent conflict situations. In that context, it was noted that disagreements in the OSCE space should be resolved through diplomatic means.

The Foreign Minister stressed that restoring trust in the Euro-Atlantic area and Eurasia in the spirit of the Helsinki Final Act, the Charter of Paris and the Astana Declaration was of paramount importance, noting that in the current difficult times countries must «build roads and bridges, not walls and trenches».

Kazakhstan became a member of the OSCE in 1992. In 2010, Kazakhstan chaired the OSCE, holding the 2010 Summit in December, which culminated in the adoption of the document «Astana Commemorative Declaration: Towards a Security Community».

